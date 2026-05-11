KIMS inks long term lease deal to establish multi-speciality hospital in Amaravati

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has entered into a 60-year lease agreement with Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to develop 500 bedded multi-speciality hospital in Amravati, Andhra Pradesh.

The agreement covers 2 acres of land in Amravati. The proposed multi-speciality hospital will offer comprehensive tertiary and quaternary care across cardiology, oncology, neurosciences, gastroenterology, orthopaedics, mother & child care, critical care, organ transplant and other key specialties, addressing a long-standing need for advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Once operational, patients in Amaravati and surrounding districts of Andhra Pradesh will gain access to high-end clinical capabilities, reducing the need of travel to other metros for specialised care.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, providing multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services, with a focus on tertiary and quaternary healthcare at affordable cost.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 39.8% to Rs 53.40 crore despite of 29.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 997.70 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter advanced 1.41% to end at Rs 717.55 on the BSE.

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