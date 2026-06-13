KIMS to issue 77 lakh warrants worth Rs 600 crore to promoters

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) said that its board has approved the issuance of 77.02 lakh fully convertible warrants on a preferential basis to members of the promoter group at an issue price of Rs 779 per warrant, aggregating Rs 600 c

Each warrant is convertible into one equity share within 18 months from the date of allotment.

Of the total proposed issuance, 64.19 lakh warrants aggregating Rs 500 crore will be allotted to promoters Dr. Abhinay Bollineni and Mr. Advik Bollineni, while 12.84 lakh warrants aggregating Rs 100 crore will be allotted to promoter-group entity Bharas Ventures LLP.

The proposal remains subject to shareholder approval and other regulatory clearances. The company has also scheduled an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) for 09 July 2026 to seek shareholder consent for the same.

Assuming 100% conversion of warrants, shareholding of Dr. Abhinay Bollineni will rise to 0.84% from 0.06% currently, and that of Adwik Bollineni will climb to 0.80% from 0.01%.

Bharas Ventures LLP will own 0.31% stake in the company post warrant conversion. Bharas Ventures is a limited liability partnership between the companys two promoters, viz., Dr. Bhaskara Rao Bollineni and Ms. Rajyasri Bollineni.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, providing multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services, with a focus on tertiary and quaternary healthcare at affordable cost.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 58.25% to Rs 42.50 crore despite a 34.85% increase in revenue to Rs 1,074.60 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip fell 2.88% to end at Rs 787.10 on the BSE on Friday.

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