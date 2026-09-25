Kinetic Engineering announces Rs 57 cr investment from Promoters

Kinetic Engineering (KEL) is further strengthening its growth momentum with an additional investment of approximately Rs 57 crore towards expansion and growth. Of this, around Rs 17 crore will be directed towards Capex, while Rs 40 crore will be invested in expansion of its electric two wheeler segment, underscoring KEL's continued commitment to its electric mobility ambitions. The investment is by way of last tranche of conversion of 44,51,000 warrants issued to promoters in March 2025.

The renewed investment comes at a time of growing traction for the brand on the ground. Kinetic has signed LOIs with 150+ dealers across the country, of which 60+ are already operational, backed by 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facilities. This growing network is building a robust distribution ecosystem to support the companys expansion plans. The company has also received an encouraging market response, reflecting growing consumer confidence in the Kinetic EV proposition

Commenting on the development, Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Kinetic Engineering, said, Kinetic Engineering is entering an exciting phase of growth, with strong momentum across both our automotive components and electric mobility businesses. Our auto-components business is seeing a healthy pipeline of new orders, which will support growth and help us work towards our target of improving EBITDA margins to around 12%. At the same time, the response to our Kinetic DX electric scooter has been encouraging, giving us confidence to expand our presence across markets. With continued investments in capacity, technology and our retail network, we are focused on scaling both businesses and building Kinetic into a leading and enduring player in Indias electric mobility segment.

The investment is by way of last tranche of conversion of 44,51,000 warrants issued to promoters in March 2025. h Out of which Rs 17 crore will be used for new business received by KEL for driveline business for export to Europe & Mexico; worth total of approximately Rs 500 crores over 7 years. h Balance Rs 40 crore will be pumped in subsidiary company KWV who recently relaunched the legendary Kinetic DX scooter in electric version and has been receiving strong response. h Kinetic is targeting a top-10 position among Indias EV brands, backed by the projected growth in electric two-wheeler adoption, with EV penetration expected to reach 26% by FY 2030. h Promoter shareholding has increased from 50% to 69.27% over the last four years, reflecting promoters confidence.