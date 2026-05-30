Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit declines 56.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.68% to Rs 44.62 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Engineering declined 56.45% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 44.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.96% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 157.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 141.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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