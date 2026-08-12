Kinetic Trust standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Trust declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.200.2825.0085.710.050.080.050.080.040.06

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