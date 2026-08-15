Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 101.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.06% to Rs 688.57 crore

Net profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) rose 101.58% to Rs 80.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.06% to Rs 688.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 461.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.688.57461.9316.1212.54115.4660.37107.5354.0680.2139.79

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