Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 41.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.20% to Rs 578.47 crore

Net profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) rose 41.17% to Rs 59.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.20% to Rs 578.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 469.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.20% to Rs 185.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.38% to Rs 1995.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1744.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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