Kings Infra Ventures consolidated net profit declines 38.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.76% to Rs 30.45 crore

Net profit of Kings Infra Ventures declined 38.03% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.76% to Rs 30.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.30.4534.1216.7820.283.255.322.954.862.203.55

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