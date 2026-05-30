Kings Infra Ventures consolidated net profit rises 90.44% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 46.26% to Rs 46.57 croreNet profit of Kings Infra Ventures rose 90.44% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.26% to Rs 46.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.14% to Rs 16.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.90% to Rs 160.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales46.5731.84 46 160.84123.82 30 OPM %19.5217.24 -18.4318.87 - PBDT7.334.23 73 23.4018.74 25 PBT6.923.84 80 21.7217.48 24 NP5.182.72 90 16.1513.01 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material consolidated net profit rises 2149.06% in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:12 PM IST