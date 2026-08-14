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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kiran Print Pack reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kiran Print Pack reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

Sales rise 45.83% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Kiran Print Pack remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.83% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.350.24 46 OPM %-37.14-54.17 -PBDT0.020.02 0 PBT0.020.02 0 NP0.020.02 0

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:38 PM IST