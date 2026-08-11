Kiran Syntex reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.08% to Rs 2.82 crore

Kiran Syntex reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.08% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.822.310-1.300-0.030-0.030-0.03

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