Monday, August 10, 2026 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchFinancial FreedomMilk prices Increase in MaharashtraQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPOAmarnath Yatra suspendedQuit India Movement AnniversaryOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit rises 1.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit rises 1.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 21.39% to Rs 33.03 crore

Net profit of Kiran Vyapar rose 1.45% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.39% to Rs 33.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.0327.21 21 OPM %73.2167.88 -PBDT22.8419.92 15 PBT22.7919.89 15 NP19.6319.35 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit rises 60.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit rises 60.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit declines 42.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit declines 42.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Indo Farm Equipment consolidated net profit rises 4.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Indo Farm Equipment consolidated net profit rises 4.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 51.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 51.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 16.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 16.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST