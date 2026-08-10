Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit rises 1.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.39% to Rs 33.03 crore

Net profit of Kiran Vyapar rose 1.45% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.39% to Rs 33.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.33.0327.2173.2167.8822.8419.9222.7919.8919.6319.35

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