Kiri Industries consolidated net profit rises 2762.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 54.54% to Rs 312.36 crore

Net profit of Kiri Industries rose 2762.33% to Rs 290.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 54.54% to Rs 312.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 202.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.312.36202.125.09-8.02300.45-40.98288.53-52.57290.2410.14

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