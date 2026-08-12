Kiri Industries consolidated net profit rises 2762.33% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 54.54% to Rs 312.36 croreNet profit of Kiri Industries rose 2762.33% to Rs 290.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 54.54% to Rs 312.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 202.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales312.36202.12 55 OPM %5.09-8.02 -PBDT300.45-40.98 LP PBT288.53-52.57 LP NP290.2410.14 2762
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:18 PM IST