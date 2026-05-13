Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit declines 18.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.44% to Rs 1415.10 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Brothers declined 18.67% to Rs 111.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 1415.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1281.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.04% to Rs 373.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 415.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.02% to Rs 4538.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4492.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

1415.101281.304538.004492.2012.8814.7911.9913.56200.50209.20591.20656.30172.30185.60491.10566.90111.50137.10373.50415.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News