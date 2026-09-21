Kirloskar Ferrous Industries appoints Ajay Patil as Joint Managing Director
With effect from 21 September 2026
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries announced that its Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 21 September 2026, approved the appointment of Ajay Patil as Joint Managing Director. His appointment is effective from 21 September 2026 to 20 September 2029.
Patil brings extensive experience of 36 years in driving profitable growth, corporate governance, business strategy, capital allocation, enterprise transformation, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, sustainability and enterprise risk management.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
RBI issues Directions on Minimum Capital Requirements for Market Risk under Basel III for Commercial Banks
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 6:31 PM IST