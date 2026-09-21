Kirloskar Ferrous Industries appoints Ajay Patil as Joint Managing Director

With effect from 21 September 2026

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries announced that its Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 21 September 2026, approved the appointment of Ajay Patil as Joint Managing Director. His appointment is effective from 21 September 2026 to 20 September 2029.

Patil brings extensive experience of 36 years in driving profitable growth, corporate governance, business strategy, capital allocation, enterprise transformation, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, sustainability and enterprise risk management.