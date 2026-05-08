Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit rises 33.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.62% to Rs 1817.16 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rose 33.31% to Rs 123.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 1817.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1736.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.69% to Rs 357.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 294.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.94% to Rs 6888.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6564.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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