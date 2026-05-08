Kirloskar Ferrous rises after Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 123 crore

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rose 2% to Rs 462 after the company reported a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter ended March 2026.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 33.32% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 123.10 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew 4.61% YoY to Rs 1,817.16 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses rose 3.29% YoY to Rs 1,691.70 crore in the March quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 979.93 crore, up 6.76% YoY, while employee benefits expenses increased 14.89% to Rs 90.95 crore during the period under review.

Operating performance remained healthy during the quarter. Consolidated EBITDA rose 12% to Rs 224.6 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 201.3 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 12.4% from 11.6% in the year-ago period.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 37.32% to Rs 169.81 crore in the fourth quarter, compared with Rs 123.66 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On a full-year basis, consolidated net profit advanced 21.69% to Rs 357.81 crore in FY26, while revenue from operations increased 4.94% YoY to Rs 6,888.57 crore.

R.V. Gumaste, managing director, KFIL, said, I am pleased to share that KFIL has concluded the year with a strong Q4 performance, characterized by robust volume growth and improved operational efficiencies across our key segments. Despite the macro-economic headwinds that persisted throughout the year, our consolidated annual revenue grew by 5% to Rs. 6,889 crore, PBT before exceptional items grew by 25% to Rs. 512 cr, while our YTD PAT saw a significant 22% increase to Rs. 358 crore.

Our resilience was particularly evident in our rapid response to the Solapur LPG supply disruption in midMarch. By swiftly pivoting to alternate fuel solutions, we achieved a turnaround in just four days, minimizing the impact on our production schedules and customer commitments. Moving forward, all our major capital projects and strategic mergers are progressing as planned. We remain deeply committed to our long-term vision of value creation, focusing on a richer product mix, cost optimization through renewable energy, and enhancing our competitive position in the global market."

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is one of India's largest castings and pig iron manufacturers. The company caters to various industry sectors, such as tractors, automobiles and diesel engines.

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