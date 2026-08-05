Kirloskar Ferrous slides as Q1 PAT slumps 65% YoY to Rs 82 cr
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries slipped 4.39% to Rs 444.95 after the company reported a 65.39% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 82.34 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 237.97 crore in Q1 FY26.
Revenue from operations rose 4.29% year on year to Rs 1,736.95 crore in Q1 FY27.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 105.11 crore in Q1 FY27, down 18.97% from Rs 129.72 crore in Q1 FY26.
Total expenses increased 4.76% year on year to Rs 1,654.50 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed rose 4.94% YoY to Rs 1,005.07 crore, while other expenses increased 26.29% YoY to Rs 504.99 crore.
On the segmental front, revenue from the casting segment rose 15.14% year on year to Rs 1,192.09 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from the tube segment declined 9.23% YoY to Rs 540.81 crore, while the steel segment surged 37.64% to Rs 493.83 crore during the quarter.
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On the margins front, the company's operating margin declined to 10.52% in Q1 FY27 from 12.77% in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit margin also fell to 4.65% from 14.01% in Q1 FY26.
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is one of India's largest manufacturers of castings and pig iron. The company caters to a wide range of industries, including tractors, automobiles and diesel engines.
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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 4:04 PM IST