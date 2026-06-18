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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Ferrous spurts after winning $13.5 million export order from UK-based buyer

Kirloskar Ferrous spurts after winning $13.5 million export order from UK-based buyer

Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (KFIL) rallied 13.28% to Rs 503 after it has secured an international export order valued at around $13.51 million from a buyer based in London, United Kingdom.

Under the contract, the company will supply 30,000 metric tonnes (5%) of basic-grade pig iron on a Free on Board (FOB) basis. The supplies will be backed by a sight letter of credit, with other shipping and trade terms governed by the agreement.

The order has been awarded by an international entity and is scheduled for execution with the final shipment to be completed by August 15, 2026.

KFIL said the contract does not involve any related-party transaction. The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the overseas buyer.

 

The export order is expected to support the company's international business and strengthen its presence in global pig iron markets.

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Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is one of India's largest castings and pig iron manufacturers. The company caters to various industry sectors, such as tractors, automobiles and diesel engines.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 33.32% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 123.10 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew 4.61% YoY to Rs 1,817.16 crore during the quarter.

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

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