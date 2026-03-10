Kirloskar Oil Engines announces change in directorate

With effect from 31 March 2026

Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL) today announced that Atul Kirloskar, the Chairman of the Board, will retire from his position, effective 31 March 2026 (close of working hours), on reaching the retirement age of 70 years.

As part of the succession planning process of the Company, the following transitions are planned. The Board of Directors has appointed Rahul Kirloskar, currently a Non Executive Director of the Company, as the Chairperson. The Board has also appointed Gauri Kirloskar, currently the Managing Director of the Company, as Vice Chairperson, along with her current responsibility as the Managing Director of the Company.

