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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit declines 19.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit declines 19.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 1999.53 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines declined 19.85% to Rs 113.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 141.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 1999.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1761.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1999.531761.79 13 OPM %15.0218.54 -PBDT199.58221.97 -10 PBT151.07182.31 -17 NP113.71141.88 -20

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST