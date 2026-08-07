Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit declines 19.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 1999.53 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines declined 19.85% to Rs 113.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 141.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 1999.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1761.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1999.531761.7915.0218.54199.58221.97151.07182.31113.71141.88

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