Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 21.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.97% to Rs 2116.23 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines rose 21.03% to Rs 158.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 131.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.97% to Rs 2116.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1749.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.41% to Rs 574.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 489.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.68% to Rs 7701.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6329.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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