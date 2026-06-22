Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Epack Durable Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd and Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 June 2026.

Epack Durable Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd and Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 June 2026.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 2390.8 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51658 shares in the past one month.

Epack Durable Ltd soared 16.14% to Rs 267. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33973 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd spiked 10.61% to Rs 2158.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 83928 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13546 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd exploded 10.04% to Rs 2133. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11901 shares in the past one month.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd rose 9.18% to Rs 165.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

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