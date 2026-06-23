Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Surges 8.75%

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd has added 55.7% over last one month compared to 7.9% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 2.22% rise in the SENSEX

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd gained 8.75% today to trade at Rs 2600. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.53% to quote at 84506.06. The index is up 7.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Carborundum Universal Ltd increased 3.65% and Apar Industries Ltd added 3.09% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 19.18 % over last one year compared to the 5.87% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd has added 55.7% over last one month compared to 7.9% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 2.22% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 90799 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 63342 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2620 on 23 Jun 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 828.5 on 23 Jun 2025.

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