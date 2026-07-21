Kirloskar Pneumatic Company consolidated net profit rises 25.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.60% to Rs 303.10 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 25.56% to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.60% to Rs 303.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 281.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.303.10281.7015.0411.8253.6041.5044.7034.0033.4026.60

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