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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Pneumatic Company consolidated net profit rises 79.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company consolidated net profit rises 79.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales rise 20.32% to Rs 711.80 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 79.08% to Rs 143.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.32% to Rs 711.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 591.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.26% to Rs 256.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 211.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 1786.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1640.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales711.80591.60 20 1786.801640.20 9 OPM %26.1318.56 -19.2017.80 - PBDT196.00115.10 70 369.70313.80 18 PBT187.60108.00 74 337.90284.70 19 NP143.8080.30 79 256.10211.20 21

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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