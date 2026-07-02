Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Morepen Laboratories Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Bank of Baroda and AIA Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 July 2026.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Bank of Baroda and AIA Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 July 2026.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd tumbled 6.24% to Rs 1873.05 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 15476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19171 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd crashed 4.86% to Rs 59.57. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd lost 4.76% to Rs 202.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bank of Baroda fell 4.49% to Rs 259.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

AIA Engineering Ltd corrected 4.03% to Rs 4797.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5617 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13896 shares in the past one month.

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