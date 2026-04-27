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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Pneumatic rallies after Q4 PAT climbs 79% YoY to Rs 144 cr

Kirloskar Pneumatic rallies after Q4 PAT climbs 79% YoY to Rs 144 cr

Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Kirloskar Pneumaic Company surged 9.97% to Rs 1471.10 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 79.08% to Rs 143.8 crore on 20.32% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 711.8 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax jumped 68.81% to Rs 183.4 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 108 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 42 crore during the quarter, due to statutory impact of new labour codes.

The company reported a negative EBITDA of Rs 192 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with negative EBITDA of Rs 115 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin widened to 27.9% in Q4 FY26 as against 19.3% in Q4 FY25.

 

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 21.26% to Rs 256.1 crore on 8.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1786.8 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Order book stood around Rs 1,863 crore as on 1st April 26, up 15% compared with Rs 1,624 crore as on 1st April 2025.

Aman Kirloskar, managing director, KPCL, said, We have delivered another strong year of financial performance, building on the solid foundation established over the past several years. Despite uncertainties in the current environment, we remain confident in sustaining our growth momentum into the upcoming financial year.

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Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 8.50 per share for FY26. Dividend will be paid on or after 21 July 2026.

In addition, the board also approved sub-division of the equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each into 2 equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company is a diversified company offering a comprehensive range of products, including air, refrigeration, and gas compressors and systems, vapour absorption chillers, and industrial gearboxes.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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