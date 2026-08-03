Kisetsu Saison Finance India Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 122.39 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.43% to Rs 1043.31 crore

Net profit of Kisetsu Saison Finance India Pvt reported to Rs 122.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 44.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.43% to Rs 1043.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 781.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1043.31781.8950.9335.39171.16-54.31164.42-59.54122.39-44.95

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