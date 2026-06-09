Kisetsu Saison Finance India Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 255.67 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.07% to Rs 898.26 croreNet profit of Kisetsu Saison Finance India Pvt reported to Rs 255.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 56.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.07% to Rs 898.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 735.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 212.62% to Rs 335.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.08% to Rs 3348.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2698.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales898.26735.86 22 3348.402698.64 24 OPM %75.1330.58 -52.9144.28 - PBDT350.05-69.99 LP 474.86163.22 191 PBT341.97-75.09 LP 450.54145.23 210 NP255.67-56.66 LP 335.57107.34 213
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 22.54% in the March 2026 quarter
Indusind General Insurance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 50.90 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST