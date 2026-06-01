Kitex Garments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 44.64% to Rs 166.17 crore

Net loss of Kitex Garments reported to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 33.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.64% to Rs 166.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 300.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.74% to Rs 5.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 138.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.14% to Rs 666.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 982.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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