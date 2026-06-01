Kitex Garments standalone net profit declines 75.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 63.17% to Rs 110.55 crore

Net profit of Kitex Garments declined 75.71% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 63.17% to Rs 110.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 300.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.80% to Rs 56.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.80% to Rs 591.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 982.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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