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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 63.89% in the June 2026 quarter

KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 63.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 57.94% to Rs 3.38 crore

Net profit of KJMC Financial Services rose 63.89% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.94% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.382.14 58 OPM %82.5476.17 -PBDT2.561.53 67 PBT2.441.43 71 NP1.771.08 64

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:11 AM IST