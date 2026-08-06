KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 63.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.94% to Rs 3.38 crore

Net profit of KJMC Financial Services rose 63.89% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.94% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.382.1482.5476.172.561.532.441.431.771.08

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