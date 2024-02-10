Sensex (    %)
                        
KKalpana Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales decline 72.82% to Rs 15.94 crore
Net loss of KKalpana Industries (India) reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 72.82% to Rs 15.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 58.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales15.9458.64 -73 OPM %-10.66-5.54 -PBDT0.831.86 -55 PBT0.051.26 -96 NP-0.011.07 PL
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

