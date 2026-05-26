KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 91.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.31% to Rs 9.80 crore

Net profit of KKalpana Industries (India) declined 91.18% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.31% to Rs 9.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.49% to Rs 0.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.75% to Rs 37.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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