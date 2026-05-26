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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 91.18% in the March 2026 quarter

KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 91.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 0.31% to Rs 9.80 crore

Net profit of KKalpana Industries (India) declined 91.18% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.31% to Rs 9.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.49% to Rs 0.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.75% to Rs 37.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.809.83 0 37.3640.50 -8 OPM %-14.18-2.44 --20.24-13.90 - PBDT0.670.73 -8 2.803.11 -10 PBT0.110.11 0 0.410.70 -41 NP0.030.34 -91 0.790.69 14

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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