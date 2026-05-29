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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KLG Capital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

KLG Capital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of KLG Capital Services reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.18 -100 0.180.72 -75 OPM %0-61.11 --6066.67-6.94 - PBDT-0.04-0.11 64 -10.89-0.04 -27125 PBT-0.04-0.11 64 -10.89-0.04 -27125 NP-0.04-0.07 43 -10.89-0.04 -27125

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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