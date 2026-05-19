KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 16.46% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 30.84% to Rs 105.99 croreNet profit of KM Sugar Mills declined 16.46% to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.84% to Rs 105.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.27% to Rs 53.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 658.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 659.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales105.99153.26 -31 658.38659.01 0 OPM %18.6515.42 -13.1812.40 - PBDT19.0421.18 -10 94.5770.89 33 PBT12.8715.09 -15 72.5648.92 48 NP9.2411.06 -16 53.4235.55 50
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:07 AM IST