KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 40.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.79% to Rs 189.93 crore

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills declined 40.37% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.79% to Rs 189.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 208.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.189.93208.238.3112.5116.1823.0810.7717.887.8313.13

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