KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 119.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.91% to Rs 91.78 crore

Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) rose 119.76% to Rs 16.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.91% to Rs 91.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.91.7866.5531.0224.7328.2815.1022.4310.0216.577.54

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