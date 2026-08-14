KMC Speciality Hospitals surges after Q1 PAT more than doubles to Rs 16.57 crore

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) jumped 6.04% to Rs 131.60 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 16.57 crore for Q1 FY27, which is 119.9% higher as compared with the PAT figure of Rs 7.53 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 71.14 crore, up 24.1% YoY. This was primarily due to higher employee expenses (up 27.6% YoY), higher other expenses (up 28% YoY) and higher finished goods purchases (up 23.2% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 22.43 crore, up by 124.2% from Rs 10 crore in Q1 FY26.

Trichy-based KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) is a 75% subsidiary of Sri Kauvery Medical Care (India). The group operates 12 hospitals, of which 10 are in Tamil Nadu and two in Bengaluru.

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