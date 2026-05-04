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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KMEW acquires 15 acres prime waterfront land at Saphale, Maharashtra

KMEW acquires 15 acres prime waterfront land at Saphale, Maharashtra

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) announced the acquisition of ~15 acres of prime waterfront land (with an additional 5-acre expansion option) at Saphale, Palghar, Maharashtra. Executed through its subsidiary, Knowledge Shipyard, the acquisition marks a pivotal step in KMEW's evolution into a technology-driven, sustainable shipbuilding enterprise.

This development follows KMEW's recent entry into commercial shipbuilding and establishes a dedicated platform for scalable, future-ready maritime infrastructure.

Located along the Vaitarna River and in close proximity to the upcoming Vadhvan Port, the site offers strong multimodal connectivity and natural marine advantages, including:

~188m waterfront access Natural slipway with ~6m high-tide draft Robust river width enabling efficient vessel movement

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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