KMEW gains after consortium bags Rs 66-cr IWAI contract

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) jumped 7.70% to Rs 2,234.85 after its consortium bagged a Rs 66.11 crore contract from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for 10 hybrid electric passenger ferries.

The contract involves the design, construction, supply, testing and commissioning of 10 hybrid electric passenger ferries, each with a capacity of 20 passengers, along with maintenance and support services.

The total contract value comprises Rs 65.52 crore, including taxes, towards the construction of the ferries and Rs 0.59 crore, including taxes, towards maintenance and support.

The ferries are scheduled to be designed, constructed, supplied, tested and commissioned within 10 months from the receipt of the work order. The contract also includes a maintenance and support commitment for a period of 60 months.

The company said the order marks the first external commercial shipbuilding contract secured by Knowledge Shipyard and represents its entry into the green maritime infrastructure segment. Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is engaged in the business of dredging, marine engineering, repair and maintenance of marine crafts and allied services.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is engaged in providing dredging services, owning and operating marine crafts, and undertaking the repair, maintenance and refit of marine crafts and marine infrastructure. The company's consolidated net profit surged 140.68% to Rs 26.21 crore on a 42.42% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67.62 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

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