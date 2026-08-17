Knowledge Marine edges higher after recording over fivefold jump in Q1 PAT

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works added 3.03% to Rs 2814.30 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 447.7% to Rs 61.73 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 11.27 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue for the period under review was Rs 115.41 crore, up 138.1 year-on-year (YoY). The company's revenue for the June'25 quarter was Rs 48.47 crore.

Total operating expenditure increased by 47.2% to Rs 42 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26, primarily due to higher costs of operations (up 48% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 44.7% YoY).

The company has posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 65.33 crore in Q1 FY27, which is higher by 386.8% as compared with the pre-tax profit of Rs 13.42 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is engaged in providing dredging services, owning and operating marine crafts, and undertaking the repair, maintenance and refit of marine crafts and marine infrastructure.

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