Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works consolidated net profit rises 140.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.42% to Rs 67.62 crore

Net profit of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works rose 140.68% to Rs 26.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.42% to Rs 67.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.20% to Rs 78.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.69% to Rs 256.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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