Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works consolidated net profit rises 140.68% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 42.42% to Rs 67.62 croreNet profit of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works rose 140.68% to Rs 26.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.42% to Rs 67.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 58.20% to Rs 78.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.69% to Rs 256.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales67.6247.48 42 256.28200.71 28 OPM %27.4835.13 -37.7538.97 - PBDT25.0216.78 49 97.4273.63 32 PBT17.3313.68 27 78.7562.20 27 NP26.2110.89 141 78.8049.81 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit declines 12.90% in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:53 AM IST