Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works consolidated net profit rises 447.74% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 138.11% to Rs 115.41 croreNet profit of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works rose 447.74% to Rs 61.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 138.11% to Rs 115.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales115.4148.47 138 OPM %63.6141.14 -PBDT71.5616.84 325 PBT65.3313.42 387 NP61.7311.27 448
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter
ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:21 AM IST