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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Knowledge Realty Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 554.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Knowledge Realty Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 554.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Knowledge Realty Trust reported to Rs 554.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2390.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

 

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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