KNR Construction bags Rs 235-cr flyover contract in Hyderabad

KNR Construction announced that it has received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation for the construction of a flyover project in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The contract includes construction of six-lane bi-directional flyover crossing TKR College junction, Gayatri Nagar Junction and Mandamallamma Junction under engineering procurement construction (EPC) basis. The contract is valued at Rs 235.07 crore and is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

Hyderabad-based KNR Constructions operates in the infrastructure sector, undertaking projects across highways, flyovers, bridges, irrigation, urban water management and urban development.

The companys consolidated declined 23.72% to Rs 106.20 crore on 28.67% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 695.59 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter rose 0.20% to settle at Rs 127.10 on the BSE.

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