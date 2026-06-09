KNR Constructions bags road project of Rs 235 cr in Telangana
KNR Constructions has received a letter of acceptance from Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad on 09 June 2026 for Construction of 6 lane bi-directional flyover crossing TKR College junction, Gayatri Nagar Junction and Mandamallamma Junction under Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC)/ Turnkey Basis in the state of Telangana worth Rs. 235.07 crore excluding GST. The construction period for the said project is 24 months.
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 2:31 PM IST