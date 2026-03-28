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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KNR Constructions bags Rs 1,734 cr NHAI project in Telangana

KNR Constructions bags Rs 1,734 cr NHAI project in Telangana

Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
KNR Constructions has received letter of award from National Highways Authority of India on 27 March 2026 at 04.48PM for construction of 4 laning of NH-167 from Gudebellur at Design Km. 182+930 to Mahabubnagar at Design Km 262+940 of Hyderabad - Panaji Section (Length 80.01km) under NH(O) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) in the state of Telangana. The bid project cost is Rs 1,734 crore.

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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