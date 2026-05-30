KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 23.72% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 28.67% to Rs 695.59 croreNet profit of KNR Constructions declined 23.72% to Rs 106.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.67% to Rs 695.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 975.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 56.37% to Rs 437.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1001.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.24% to Rs 2698.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4753.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales695.59975.21 -29 2698.014753.17 -43 OPM %24.3122.71 -26.3734.20 - PBDT132.29206.21 -36 564.841733.17 -67 PBT118.34183.36 -35 505.381418.95 -64 NP106.21139.24 -24 437.081001.87 -56
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:01 AM IST